Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Erica Maddox
1994 - 2020
BORN
January 22, 1994
DIED
November 15, 2020
Erica Maddox's passing at the age of 26 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. in New Kensington, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Erica in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.