Ericka Taylor's passing at the age of 40 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by T R Dallas Funeral and Cremation Services in Clearwater, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ericka in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the T R Dallas Funeral and Cremation Services website.
Published by T R Dallas Funeral and Cremation Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
