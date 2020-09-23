Erika (95) passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born May 26, 1925 in Koenigsberg, East Prussia to Emil and Marie Jenschewski. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She swam a river to escape from Communist East Germany in 1953. She later came to the United States. She served a very successful stake mission before going back to Germany for a full-time mission in 1960 where she met her husband. She married Malcom Koch in the Manti Temple in 1962. They were married for 48 years before he passed in 2010. She had many church callings during her life. She served a total of five missions: Salt Lake Stake, West Germany, Fresno California, Salt Lake Temple Square and an ordinance worker in the Bountiful Temple. Her desire for friends prepared her for successful sales work with JCPenney, Little America and ZCMI in their fine gifts department. She started selling at the age of nine with her father in Germany. She sold ice cream and lemonade. She loved meeting people and making friends. She had been involved with several German groups and sang in the choir. She enjoyed walking and swimming. She was known as an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing family dinners. She loved to have cake every morning for breakfast. She enjoyed playing the organ and loved being with her friends while taking lessons. Her talent of order, cleanliness and beauty brought her happiness which was appreciated by her family and friends. She is survived by her three children Dennis (Colleen) Koch, David (Cami) Koch, and Susie (Tommy) Davis and ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Funeral services and viewings will be held at the Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main Bountiful, UT. Viewing will be Friday, October 2nd, 9:30 – 10:45. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am. To help lower the risk of COVID-19, the funeral services will be live streamed on Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/russonmortuary.