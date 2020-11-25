Menu
Erma Kitch
1922 - 2020
BORN
January 31, 1922
DIED
November 21, 2020
Erma Kitch's passing at the age of 98 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones Funeral Home in St. James, MO .

Published by Jones Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
East Hill Cemetery
704 IN-44, Rushville, Indiana 46173
Funeral services provided by:
Jones Funeral Home
