Erma McAfee
1928 - 2020
BORN
July 20, 1928
DIED
December 2, 2020
Erma McAfee's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL - Hannibal in Hannibal, MO .

Published by SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL - Hannibal on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
2619 St. Mary's Ave., Hannibal, Missouri 63401
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
2619 St. Mary's Ave., Hannibal, Missouri 63401
SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL - Hannibal
