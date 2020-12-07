Menu
Ernest Arnold
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1944
DIED
October 12, 2020
Ernest Arnold's passing at the age of 75 on Monday, October 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home in Davis, WV .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home website.

Published by Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home
567 Thomas Avenue, Davis, West Virginia 26260
Oct
15
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home
567 Thomas Avenue, Davis, West Virginia 26260
Funeral services provided by:
Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home
