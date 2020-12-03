Menu
Ernest Bledsoe
1948 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1948
DIED
November 28, 2020
Ernest Bledsoe's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dillman – Scott Funeral Home in Paoli, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dillman – Scott Funeral Home website.

Published by Dillman – Scott Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dillman-Scott Funeral Home
226 W Campbell ST., Paoli, Indiana 47454
Funeral services provided by:
Dillman – Scott Funeral Home
