Ernest Chavez
1951 - 2020
BORN
December 6, 1951
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
church of the nazarene
Ernest Chavez's passing at the age of 68 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home in Amarillo, TX .

Published by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
South Georgia Church of the Nazarene
5016 Susan Drive
Funeral services provided by:
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
