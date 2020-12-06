Menu
Ernest Elkins
1939 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1939
DIED
December 5, 2020
Ernest Elkins's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodard Funeral Home in Westmoreland, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Woodard Funeral Home website.

Published by Woodard Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woodard Funeral Home
PO Box 797, Westmoreland, Tennessee 37186
Dec
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Woodard Funeral Home
PO Box 797, Westmoreland, Tennessee 37186
Dec
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Woodard Funeral Home
PO Box 797, Westmoreland, Tennessee 37186
Funeral services provided by:
Woodard Funeral Home
