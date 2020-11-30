Menu
Ernest Garrard
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1935
DIED
October 21, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
US Navy
Ernest Garrard's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenwell Funeral Home - Martinsville in Martinsville, IL .

Published by Greenwell Funeral Home - Martinsville on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Greenwell Funeral Home - Martinsville
