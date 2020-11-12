Menu
Ernest L'Esperance
1951 - 2020
BORN
July 3, 1951
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Ernest L'Esperance's passing at the age of 69 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parks Funeral Home in Summerville, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ernest in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parks Funeral Home website.

Published by Parks Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St., Summerville, SC 29483
GUEST BOOK
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Phillip Bixler
Family
November 11, 2020
Hard to believe you're gone. I'm going to miss talking with you and hearing your wisdom. It was a pleasure to be your friend. Save us a spot up there in the great, blue yonder. We're going to miss your smile and laughter, dearly. Thank you, my friend.
Selina Grissom
Friend
November 11, 2020