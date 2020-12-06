Ernest McGee's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ernest in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home website.
Published by Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
