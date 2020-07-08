Our loving father and husband Ernest Gene McKay was born March 28, 1933 in Gibson, Iowa, the son of John and Opal McKay. After graduation from high school he served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for 20 years in Civil Service at Hill AFB. He was a member of Gateway Masonic Lodge. He was active in Demolay and Job's Daughters. He was an active member of the Clearfield Community Church and currently a member of the Community United Method Church.
Ernest loved traveling with his wife and friends and he especially enjoyed his years in Arizona as a snowbird.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Boyer McKay, three sisters Julie Sibert, Newton, Iowa; Marna Dahlstrom, Fairfield, Iowa; and Nancy Clark, St. Louis, Missouri. He is also survived by his four children; Deborah Ann McKay, Yreka, California; David Lance McKay, Ogden, Utah; John Charles (Lola) McKay, Fremont, California; Stephen Charles (Kathleen) McKay, Layton, Utah; and two step-daughters Breanna and Brittney.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Tuesday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Heart Association
or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.