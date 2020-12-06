Menu
Ernest Moser
1943 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1943
DIED
December 3, 2020
Ernest Moser's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheets Funeral Home in Lowell, IN .

Published by Sheets Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services
604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, Indiana 46356
Dec
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services
604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, Indiana 46356
Funeral services provided by:
Sheets Funeral Home
