Ernest Payne
1925 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1925
DIED
November 17, 2020
Ernest Payne's passing at the age of 95 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights in Colonial Heights, VA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Immanuel Baptist Church
620 Lafayette Ave, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.