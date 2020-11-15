Menu
Ernest Preston
1925 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1925
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Ernest Preston's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home in Fillmore, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kopler - Williams Funeral Home
21 North Genesee Street, Fillmore, New York 14735
