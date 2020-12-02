Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ernest Rothenberger
1925 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1925
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Ernest Rothenberger's passing at the age of 95 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc in Sinking Spring, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ernest in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave, Sinking Spring, PA 19608
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave, Sinking Spring, PA 19608
Funeral services provided by:
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.