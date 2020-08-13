Our beloved Ernest E. Salazar, age 57 passed away peacefully in his home, August 9, 2020.

He was born at HAFB, UT on March 8, 1963 to Juan and Christine Salazar

Ernie joined the U.S. Army in 1980 and was stationed at Ft. Carson in Colorado Springs, CO where he met the love of his life June Espinoza. They married on Sept 18, 1982 and together were blessed with 4 beautiful daughters, Jennifer, Stacy, Monica & Roxy.



Ernie served a career at HAFB as an aircraft mechanic supervisor, where he later medically retired. He was the jack of all trades. There was not a thing he couldn't do.

He was a loving husband to his beautiful wife June, that he called "baby". The two of them were happily married for 37 years & always spent quality time together.



Ernie was an amazing dad to his daughters whom absolutely adored him. He was always so proud of their accomplishments, he would even brag to complete strangers. Ernie taught his girls to be well-rounded with various skill sets. He definitely led by example and was truly the greatest dad. He taught his girls everything except how to live without him.





He was blessed with having a big family that he loved so much! He spent a lot of his time teaching his grandchildren the fundamentals of life & how to work hard. His grandkids loved spending time with him & looked up to him. Ernie was the ultimate family man. He was sure to spend time with his parents, caring for them, and taking them out.



Ernie loved the outdoors! He loved camping, fishing, hunting, boating, and horseback riding. He was a genuinely selfless man, always making people laugh and spent time getting to know them. People were drawn to his contagious sense of humor, and he always made people feel welcome.



Ernie is survived by his wife June Salazar; his daughters Jennifer West, (Ryan Pace), Stacy Salazar (Ricky Neuendorf), Monica (Mike Jenkins), Roxy Salazar (Tyler Jones), and 10 grandchildren, Ayden, Madi, Treyson, Mason, Jaxyn, Destiny, Nixon, Dextyn, Mila, and Mattix. He was also survived by his father, Juan B. Salazar; brother, Randy Salazar (Joy); sisters, Sandra Cordova (Randy), Lori Bench (DeLoy), Donell Martinez (Paul), many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Ernie is preceded in death by his loving mother Christine Salazar and many precious loved-ones.



Viewing will be held Friday evening, August 14, 2020 6-8 p.m. at Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West Roy, Utah.



Funeral service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church 4050 South 3900 West, West Haven, Utah



Graveside dedication will immediately follow funeral service at West Point Cemetery 80 N 4000 W, West Point, Utah.



A celebration of life will immediately follow funeral graveside dedication at 4768 W 650 N, West Point.



Due to CDC guidelines, facemasks will be recommended and social distancing will be encouraged. St. Mary's Catholic church requires attendees to wear facemasks.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.