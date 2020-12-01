Ernest Woodard's passing at the age of 34 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty in Liberty, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ernest in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty website.
Published by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty on Dec. 1, 2020.
