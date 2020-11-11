Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ernestine Vaughan
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 13, 1944
DIED
November 2, 2020
Ernestine Vaughan's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg in Williamsburg, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ernestine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Nov
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Whiting's Funeral Home
7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia
Nov
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Facebook Livestream will be available
Funeral services provided by:
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.