Ernestine Vaughan's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg in Williamsburg, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ernestine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg website.