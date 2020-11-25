Menu
Ernesto Jimenez
1993 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1993
DIED
November 13, 2020
Ernesto Jimenez's passing at the age of 27 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc in Altadena, CA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc website.

Published by Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Live Oak Memorial Park
200 E Duarte Rd,, Monrovia, California 91016
Funeral services provided by:
Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc
