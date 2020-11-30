Menu
Errol Reece
1967 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1967
DIED
November 17, 2020
Errol Reece's passing at the age of 53 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia in Lithonia, GA .

Published by Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Divine Mortuary Chapel
5620 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, Georgia 30058
Funeral services provided by:
Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia
