Ervin Parde
1926 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1926
DIED
November 20, 2020
Ervin Parde's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harman-Wright Mortuary website.

Published by Harman-Wright Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Nov
25
Graveside service
Filley Cemetery
, Filley, Nebraska
Nov
25
Graveside service
Live Streamed
Harman-Wright Mortuary facebook page
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary
