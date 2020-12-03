Ervin Parde's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice, NE .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ervin in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harman-Wright Mortuary website.
Published by Harman-Wright Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
