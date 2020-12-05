Menu
Ervin Schreifels
1943 - 2020
BORN
August 9, 1943
DIED
November 11, 2020
Ervin Schreifels's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dingmann Funeral Care in Annandale, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ervin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dingmann Funeral Care website.

Published by Dingmann Funeral Care on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
35 Birch Street East, Annandale, Minnesota 55302
Nov
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
35 Birch Street East, Annandale, Minnesota 55302
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.