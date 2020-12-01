Menu
Esequiel Barriga
1955 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1955
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Esequiel Barriga's passing at the age of 64 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory in Odessa, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Esequiel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory website.

Published by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Nov
30
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Dec
1
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
2633 Conover Ave., Odessa, Texas 79763
