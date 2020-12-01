Esmond Daniels's passing at the age of 25 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc. in Melrose, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Esmond in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc. website.
Published by Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
