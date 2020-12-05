Essie Bridges's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, May 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colonial Funeral Home in Anderson, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Essie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Colonial Funeral Home website.
Published by Colonial Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
