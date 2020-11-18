Menu
Essie Dees
1920 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1920
DIED
November 16, 2020
Essie Dees's passing at the age of 100 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport in Shreveport, LA .

Published by Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Interment
11:00a.m.
Forest Park East Cemetery
3700 St. Vincent Ave, Shreveport, Louisiana 71103
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
