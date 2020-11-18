Essie Dees's passing at the age of 100 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport in Shreveport, LA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Essie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport website.
Published by Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.