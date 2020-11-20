Menu
Estella Franco
1948 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1948
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Estella Franco's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel in Moore, OK .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
10:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
John M. Ireland and Son Funeral Home & Chapel of Capitol Hill
3228 S. Western Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73119
Nov
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
John M. Ireland & Son Funeral Home and Chapel
120 S. Broadway Ave, Moore, Oklahoma 73160
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
