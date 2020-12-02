Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Estelle Johnson
1928 - 2020
BORN
July 21, 1928
DIED
December 1, 2020
Estelle Johnson's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc. in Winthrop, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Estelle in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
December 2, 2020