Estelle Mack
1932 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1932
DIED
October 17, 2020
Estelle Mack's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc - Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY .

Published by Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc - Brooklyn on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Funeral service
3:30p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc.
536 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, New York 11238
Oct
30
Interment
10:00a.m.
Forest Green Park Cemetery
535 Texas Road, Morganville, Jersey 07751
Funeral services provided by:
Frank R. Bell Funeral Home, Inc - Brooklyn
