Estelle Waters's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by James H. Hunt Funeral Home in Asbury Park, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Estelle in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the James H. Hunt Funeral Home website.
Published by James H. Hunt Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.