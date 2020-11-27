Menu
Ester Powers
1942 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 1942
DIED
November 21, 2020
Ester Powers's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ascension Funeral Home in Gonzales, LA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Ascension Funeral Home
426 West New River Street, Gonzales, LA 70737
Nov
24
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Chapel
426 West New River St, Gonzales, Louisiana 70737
Nov
25
Funeral service
8:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Chapel
426 West New River St, Gonzales, Louisiana 70737
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church
1022 N. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, Louisiana 70737
a loved one
November 23, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Prayers to all of the family.
Lloyd & Sharon Hebert
November 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jed and Lisa LeBlanc
Friend
November 23, 2020