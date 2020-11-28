Menu
Ester Stromberg
1925 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1925
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Bell Telephone
Ester Stromberg's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory website.

Published by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
Nathanael Lutheran Cemetery
, Dagmar, Montana
Funeral services provided by:
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
