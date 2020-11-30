Menu
Esther Baker
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Catholic Church
Esther Baker's passing at the age of 97 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Higgins Funeral Home website.

Published by Higgins Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Josaphat's Catholic Church
, Loup City, Nebraska
Dec
1
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Josaphat's Catholic Church
, Loup City, Nebraska
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Josaphat's Catholic Church
, Loup City, Nebraska
Higgins Funeral Home
