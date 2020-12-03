Esther Colglazier's passing at the age of 97 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dawalt Funeral Homes Inc in Salem, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Esther in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dawalt Funeral Homes Inc website.
Published by Dawalt Funeral Homes Inc on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.