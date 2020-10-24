Esther Dixie Fletcher April 11, 1950 ~ October 14, 2020. Beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and good friend passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020, from natural causes. She was 70 years old. Esther was born on April 11, 1950 in Ogden, UT, to David King and Zetta Dutton King. She grew up in Layton and graduated from Davis High School in 1968. She was the baby sister of two older sisters and brothers. She married David P. Fletcher on February 14th,1969, but they later divorced. They had two children- son, Jared, & daughter, Tina. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she served in various callings, especially in the church library, and as a den mother in the Boy Scouts.



Esther really enjoyed cooking, sewing, and creating various types of art. She was an amazing example of hard work, sacrifice, and integrity to her family. She was her childrens' biggest fan and always supported their involvement in sports and the performing arts.

Throughout her adult life, she struggled with many health issues , but was a fighter and managed to maintain a good sense of humor about it all.

Estheris survived by her daughter, Tina Fletcher Saulnier, Layton, UT; and two granddaughters, Nikkita Saulnier (Matthew) Johnson & Rebecca Saulnier. She is also survived by her siblings; Jerry VanMeer, Orpha Smith, and Johnnie (Alice) King. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kendal King; and her parents. She was also preceded by her only son, Jared Fletcher, who we know she loved and missed dearly, but is now very happy to be reunited with.

Tina, and her family, would like to express their appreciation to the very loving and caring staff of Aspen Care, as well as Envision Hospice, and especially, Esther's hospice nurse, Mary.

There will be a memorial held in at a later date in 2021 when we are safely able to gather to celebrate the life of this amazing woman.



Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.