Eston Marcantel's passing at the age of 98 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas, LA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Eston in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sibille Funeral Home website.
Published by Sibille Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
