Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Estoria Mullen
1951 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1951
DIED
July 19, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Girl Scout
Estoria Mullen's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, July 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc. in Summerville, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Estoria in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home
113 Bryan St, Summerville, South Carolina 29483
Jul
24
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Brownsville Cemetery
579 Pidgeon Bay Road, Summerville, South Carolina 29483
Funeral services provided by:
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.