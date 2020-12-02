Menu
Etelberto Diaz
1958 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1958
DIED
November 25, 2020
Etelberto Diaz's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Price-Helton Funeral Home in Auburn, WA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Price Helton Funeral Home
702 Auburn Way N, Auburn, Washington 98002
Dec
3
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Price Helton Funeral Home
702 Auburn Way N, Auburn, Washington 98002
Funeral services provided by:
Price-Helton Funeral Home
