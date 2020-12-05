Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ethan Calton
1992 - 2020
BORN
April 24, 1992
DIED
December 1, 2020
Ethan Calton's passing at the age of 28 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services in Forest City, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ethan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Adaville Baptist Church
805 Oakland Road, Spindale, North Carolina 28160
Dec
6
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Adaville Baptist Church
805 Oakland Road, Spindale, North Carolina 28160
Funeral services provided by:
Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.