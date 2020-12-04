Menu
Ethel Frazier
1949 - 2020
BORN
March 30, 1949
DIED
November 29, 2020
Ethel Frazier's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ridgelawn Funeral Home in Gary, IN .

Published by Ridgelawn Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
1741 Fillmore St., Gary, Indiana 46407
Funeral services provided by:
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
