Rozell was born on January 28, 1931 to Roy and Zella Sohm in Burley, Idaho, and

passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020. Her sister Elaine Moffett and brothers

Rex and Keith Sohm predeceased her. Surviving are her beloved husband, Irven L.

Henrie, Jr., whom she met at BYU and married in 1951, and her six children:

Robin (Deborah), Cortney (Carolyn), Jillair (Greg), Cary (Sauni), Kip (Michelle) and

Amy (Chris).



In her later years, looking back on her wonderful life, she felt that

one of her callings was dancing and teaching dancing, so she coined the phrase,

"She Danced Through Life". From a very early age Rozell danced, and studied

dance, including W. O. Robinson's formation ballroom dances. For nearly 20

years the "Rozell Henrie Dance Studio" in Brigham City, Utah, brought joy to

entertainment to thousands. She was also active in community theaters as

choreographer, director, actress and costumer. In her last 16 years Rozell taught

tap dancing at Senior Citizen Centers in Bountiful, Ogden and Salt Lake City.

In addition to being a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother,

and other talents and hobbies, she sang, was a music director and illustrated

children's books. A private family service will be held at the Bountiful Russon

Brothers Mortuary on Saturday, August 29 at 2 p.m.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.