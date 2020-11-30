Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ethel Mauney
1926 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1926
DIED
November 20, 2020
Ethel Mauney's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain in Kings Mountain, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ethel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Crowders Creek ARP Church Cemetery
Nov
22
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Crowders Creek ARP Church
207 Crowders Creek Church Road, Gastonia, North Carolina 28052
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.