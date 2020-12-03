Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ethel Middleton
1944 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1944
DIED
November 21, 2020
Ethel Middleton's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon in Macon, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ethel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warner Robins
4000 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warner Robins
4000 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warner Robins
4000 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warner Robins
4000 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088
Funeral services provided by:
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.