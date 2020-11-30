Menu
Ethel Sells
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 6, 1934
DIED
November 28, 2020
Ethel Sells's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norris-New Funeral Home, Inc. in Burkesville, KY .

Published by Norris-New Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Norris & New Funeral Home
601 N Main St, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717
Funeral services provided by:
Norris-New Funeral Home, Inc.
