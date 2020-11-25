Menu
Ethel Wagner
1935 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1935
DIED
November 23, 2020
Ethel Wagner's passing at the age of 84 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home website.

Published by Heritage Memorial Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Chapel
1879 West 6th Street, Post Office Box 358, Waldron, Arkansas 72958
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Chapel
1879 West 6th Street, Post Office Box 358, Waldron, Arkansas 72958
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
