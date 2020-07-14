Etta Jo Ann (King) Adams







Etta Jo Ann Adams passed away Thursday July 9, 2020 in Clearfield, Utah. She was born on December 29, 1934 in Eureka, California the daughter of Veta Katherine Daniel and Olan Harrison King. She grew up in Richmond, California.



She married Von Adams on March 6, 1934. They had 4 children, Lonnie and Lei Nani Adams, Vickie and Jon Child, Denise and Val King, and Patricia Robinson. They have 14 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren.



She worked for Davis County Glass, North Utah Glass and Valley Glass. Her career spanned over 40 years. She enjoyed being in the mountains, snowmobiling, floating the Green River, and time at the cabin.



Jo Ann is preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister Freida Faye Graham. Her children survive her.



There will be no public services. Cremation entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.





