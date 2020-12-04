Menu
Etta Reid
1927 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1927
DIED
November 24, 2020
Etta Reid's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank J. Barone Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Emmaus Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1144 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11226
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Emmaus Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1144 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11226
Funeral services provided by:
Frank J. Barone Funeral Home
