Eugene Baker
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1930
DIED
November 2, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Eugene Baker's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lockart-Green Funeral Home website.

Published by Lockart-Green Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville
302 West Main Street, Shelbyville, Illinois 62565
Nov
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Lovells Grove Cemetery
County Road 1950 E, Omega, Illinois 62849
Funeral services provided by:
Lockart-Green Funeral Home
